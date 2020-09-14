Geraldine E. Holden
Geraldine E. Holden, age 102 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020. Born on November 24, 1917, she was the daughter of Theodore and Iva Mae (Shaw) Clickner. Geraldine graduated from Dansville High School in 1935. Mrs. Holden waited tables at the former "Family Restaurant" in Howell where she was very well known by all of the customers. She married Oscar Holden on June 4, 1937, he preceded her in death on January 23, 1984. Geraldine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and by her dear companion, James Harwood. Mrs. Holden was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Howell and the Howell Eagles Auxiliary. Per Mrs. Holden's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com