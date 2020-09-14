1/1
Geraldine E. Holden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine E. Holden

Geraldine E. Holden, age 102 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020. Born on November 24, 1917, she was the daughter of Theodore and Iva Mae (Shaw) Clickner. Geraldine graduated from Dansville High School in 1935. Mrs. Holden waited tables at the former "Family Restaurant" in Howell where she was very well known by all of the customers. She married Oscar Holden on June 4, 1937, he preceded her in death on January 23, 1984. Geraldine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and by her dear companion, James Harwood. Mrs. Holden was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Howell and the Howell Eagles Auxiliary. Per Mrs. Holden's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved