Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old US 23 Hwy
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old US 23 Hwy
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Geri" Harmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Geri" Harmon Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Harmon

Geraldine "Geri" Harmon, a former resident of Rose City, and Brighton, Michigan died in Sarasota, Florida on February 5, 2020 at the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by Earl "Gordon" Harmon, her beloved husband of nearly fifty-eight years in 2017, and is survived by her children, Kimberlie Ann Kohlhass, Dale Gordon Harmon, Darlene Harmon, and Randall Harmon; grandchildren, Lee, Anna, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Natalie; siblings, Janice Evans, Charles Harmon, Karen Rapp, Bob Harmon, Ron Harmon and Carl Harmon as well as extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton on Monday, February 10, from 2-8 PM with a Scripture Service at 6PM.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church,

2201 S. Old US 23 Hwy, Brighton on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30AM with gathering beginning at 9:30AM. Cremation will follow.

For further information, please phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810.229.2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -