Geraldine Ritchie
1938 - 2020
Geraldine Ritchie

Pinckney - Her Legacy… Geraldine Marie Ritchie, 82, passed away August 21, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1938, in Rochester, Michigan to George Boshaw and Caroline (Haber) Boshaw. Geri married the love of her life, James Ritchie, on April 19, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She will be remembered as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and companion. Geri would do anything to help others out and was a friend to many. She had a life full of love with her good friends and loved to go camping in Brimley. After Jim's passing, she was lucky to find love again with her partner, Frank Solecki. They loved to feed the birds and watch the deer from their yard. Most of all, the love she had for her family and grandchildren was undeniable. She is going to be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her

Her Family… Geri will be missed by her children, Mark Ritchie, Martin (Barbara) Ritchie, Cheri (Mark) Terry, Jill (Steve) Ochodnicky; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and Frank Solecki, her committed partner. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband; James Ritchie; her parents, George and Caroline Boshaw; sister, Mary Ann Alstrom; brother, Doug Boshaw; niece, Tammy Duible and great granddaughter, McKenna Frey.

Her Farewell… Geri's family will gather privately on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Her public Community Farewell will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00am (10:00am gathering) at Dexter United Methodist Church, 7643 Huron River Drive, Dexter, Michigan 48130. Pastor Matt Hook will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Dexter United Methodist Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Geri's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
