|
|
Grace C. Price
Howell - Grace C. Price, age 96, a lifelong resident of Howell, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. The daughter of Russell S. and Julia A. Cooley, she was one of nine children, all preceding her in death. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Leonard C. Price, Jr. She was cared for by his children Mary (Dave), Cynthia (Roger), Len (Nancy) and their families. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death also by her first husband Jack Tedman, and is survived by his son, Mike (Mary Ann) and children. A funeral service was held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial Contributions may be made to the Patti Lewis Care Home, 205 Francis Road, Howell, MI, where Grace was lovingly cared for by their staff for the past ten months.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 31, 2019