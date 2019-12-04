|
Grace Love
Howell - Grace Love, age 96 of Marion Township, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born November 5, 1923 in Washtenaw County, the daughter of the late Wilbur and the late Ruth (Walz) Riemenschneider. Grace was a member Trinity United Methodist Church, Fowlerville and former member of the Farm Bureau. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University and was a former teacher at Fowlerville High School where she taught Advanced Mathematics. Beloved wife of 71 years to Bruce Love whom she married on July 3, 1948 and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2019. Loving mother of Paul Steven Love of Howell. Proud grandmother of Jayme (Jonathan) Hommer and their children Elliott and Margot of Seattle, WA, Jade (Travis) Hodge and their children Isabella and Tyler of Howell and Courtney Haydu and her children Jorden, McKenzie and Alexis of Howell. Sister of the late Richard Riemenschneider, the late Ruth Reader and the late Ester Streit. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Lakeside Cemetery, further details will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or LACASA, Development Department, 2895 W. Grand River, Howell 48843. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019