Grover Clinton Mellin Jr., a resident of Brighton and native of Battle Creek, Michigan died at his home in the care of family on June 4, 2019, at the age of 91.
He is survived by Joyce, his beloved wife of over 64 years; his son, Keith (Teresa) Mellin; his daughter, Carol Mellin; grandson, Robert C. Mellin and granddaughter, Andria Mellin; great-grandchildren, Haylee Sawman and Jacob Mellin; sister, Patricia Hile as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his West Highland Baptist Church family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Bornor; his brother, Robert Mellin; nephew, Rock Hile, and niece, Elizabeth Dearman.
Grover was born on February 13, 1928, in Battle Creek, Michigan. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. Grover made his career with General Motors at Detroit Diesel. Upon taking early retirement, he also worked at Cadillac and McLaren Engine for a year. He was hired again by Detroit Diesel for a service project and following his second retirement, he spent most of his time collecting Mellin Food advertising items. He also kept busy with his church, West Highland Baptist, serving on different boards and he found immense joy in traveling with family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at West Highland Baptist Church, 1116 S. Hickory Ridge Rd., Milford, MI 48380, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Friends may gather beginning at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and the West Highland Baptist Church Youth Mission Program.
For further information, please contact Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit
LynchAndSonsBrighton.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from June 9 to June 10, 2019