Harlan R. Petersburg
Howell - Dr. Harlan Roy Petersburg, 94, died peacefully on July 2, 2019 at home in Howell, MI surrounded by loving family. Born on May 21, 1925 in Slater, Iowa, Harlan married his beautiful wife, Arline Brian, at the Military chapel in Tonapah, NV on January 3,1945.
As a senior in high school, Harlan founded the Civil Air Patrol Cadets, for which he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in 2014. Immediately following high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and served as a navigator on a B-24 in the Pacific theater of World War II. Upon returning from the war, Harlan received his D.O. medical degree and later earned his residency in surgery. After a distinguished 25-year career, he retired from his private practice in Brighton, MI when he was recruited by the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon. Harlan served again as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States, Turkey, and Germany until his return to Michigan where he retired at age 66. Since retirement, he was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He and Arline loved to travel, spending time at their beloved second home in the Leelanau Penninsula, touring the country in their motorhome, and exploring the world. Harlan was a private pilot who also loved to fish and cheer for MSU, where he was an adjunct faculty member. Harlan and Arline were longtime members of St. George Lutheran Church in Brighton,MI.
Harlan is survived by his loving wife, Arline, and his children and their spouses, Brian and Jean Petersburg, Gregory Petersburg and Nancy Armanini, Kim (Petersburg) and Bill McCulloch, Karen (Huttula) and James Dennis. Cherished grandfather of Chris, Kati, Christine, Amy, John, Ryan, Molly, Alexandria and Jazrine. Also, he will be missed by great grandchildren Alexander, Katherine, Harlyn, Stuart, Samantha, Leah, Calvin and Daisy.
Harlan's memorial will be held at St. George Lutheran Church on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 2:00pm, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Harlan will be buried with full military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 9:30 am.
After a long and accomplished life serving his country, his community, and his family, "Papa Pete" will missed by his adoring family, who will continue to honor his memory and care for the love of his life, "GG".
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George Lutheran Church in Brighton.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 5, 2019