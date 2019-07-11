|
- - Harold ""Ed"" Holton passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, July 6th. Ed is survived by his wife, Melany (Erb) and his son's, Christopher, Samuel, and Joseph. Born 7/25/1956 in Detroit. Ed is the dearest son of Sybil Prakken and Harold Holton, Sr. (deceased), wonderful brother of Liana Holton, Mark (Sheryl) Holton, Mark , Larry , Andy (Lynn) Prakken, Jan (Bob) Serra. Beloved brother-in-law of Mary & Woody Gengler, Scott Strickler & Glenda Spangler, Tony, Steve & Cece Erb. Survived by many adoring nieces , nephews, cousins, great nieces & great nephews An avid sports enthusiast and talented athlete. The early years were full of football, basketball & baseball, but golf and Tiger Woods became Ed's passion. Ed, known by many as ""The Mayor,"" commanded a group's attention w/ his charisma, storytelling, & talents for smart remarks and an ability to grant everyone a funny nickname. Quick witted with a comedic ability to make everyone laugh. A great conversationalist & listener who possessed a genuine concern for his family, friends, customers & strangers. Heaven just got a lot more fun. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations towards Ed's extensive medical bills.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 11, 2019