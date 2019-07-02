Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Interment
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
North Star Cemetery
North Star Township, Gratiot County, MI
Harold L. Ackels Obituary
Harold L. Ackels

Howell - Harold Lee Ackels, age 85 of Howell, passed away at his home early Thursday evening, June 27, 2019. Born in Ashley, Michigan on April 29, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry and the late Carrie (Schaub) Ackels. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Rhoda Ackels; children, Rhonda, Renee and Russell; grandchildren, Sean, Erica, Kyle and Ana; great-grandchildren, Myla, Tessa and one shortly on the way. Harold had a passion for welding, coffee at McDonald's and making rounds visiting his family and friends. He loved tinkering in his garage, playing with big and toy tractors, flying his huge flag which made people mistake his garage for the township hall and was a hard one to beat at euchre. A visitation with Harold's family was held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Penguin Project of CWCT, PO Box 476, Wausau, WI 54401

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 2, 2019
