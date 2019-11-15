|
|
Heather Jean Boegler (Mitchell) Passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland on October 25, 2019.
Beloved wife to Jonathan, Loving mother to son Greg Mitchell. Wonderful Step-mom to Bradley (Stephanie) and Bethany Boegler. Grandmother to William Boegler.
Survived by 3 brothers, Charles (Susan), John (Gerri) & Thomas (Judy) Mitchell. 2 sisters, Judy Hartman & Jackie Mitchell. She was predeceased by her sister Linda and her parents Charles and Louise Mitchell of Royal Oak. Born on Sept. 27, 1964 in Highland Park, Michigan to Charles and Louise Mitchell.
Graduated from Royal Oak Kimball HS in 1982. She was employed by Northwest Senior & Disability Services in Warrenton, Oregon.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Howell, Mi. (1041 W Grand River) on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 2PM. If you would like to make a donation, please donate to either the Michigan Heart or Cancer centers.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, 2019