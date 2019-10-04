|
Hedwig "Hattie" Christie
Howell Twp. - Hedwig "Hattie" (Zywicki) Christie, age 99 of Brighton and formerly of Detroit, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 2, 2019. She was born March 20, 1920 at her family home in Detroit, MI the daughter of John and Maryann (Plak) Zywicki. On February 14, 1942 she was married to her childhood sweetheart, George W. Christie. They raised their family in the house that Hattie's father built before moving to Brighton in 1983. They enjoyed 73 wonderful years together before George passed in 2015.
While living in Detroit, Hattie was a member of St. Cunegunda Parish where she actively served as a Cub Scout leader, Choir member and Ladies Auxiliary for years. After moving to Brighton, Hattie became a member of St. Patrick Church where she sang on the church choir and donated her time and food to Council of Catholic Women.
Surviving are their children Georgieann (Frank) Wondolkowski of Port Charlotte, FL, Robert (Cheryl) Christie of Macomb, MI, Maryann (Martin) Zatkoff of Maryville, TN, Michael (Patrice) Christie of Clearwater, FL and Patricia (Dennis) McElhone of Howell, MI and daughter-in-law Susan Christie of Oxford, MI. In addition to her husband George, she was preceded in death by her son Mark Christie in 2014.
Hattie is also survived by her grandchildren: Alec Wondolkowski, Laura (John) Kelley, Matthew (Lora) Wondolkowski, Amy Wondolkowski, Kimberly (Michael) Cunningham, Shiloh (Rachel) Christie, Philip Christie, Katharine Christie, Hadassah Christie, Devon Laroche, Danielle (Eric) Wank, Dayna (Alec) Schwartz, Nicholas (Ashley) Christie, Aaron (Amber) Christie, Austin Christie, Sean McElhone, Ryan McElhone, and Colin McElhone; great-grandchildren: Hannah and Elizabeth Kelley, Zachary and Elaina Wondolkowski, Adam and Christopher Cunningham, Brooklyn, Anna, Lucy, Grace, Luke, and Bruce Christie, Winston and Lincoln Christie and Olive Christie
Visitation for Hattie will be on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810-229-9871) Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, Oct 7, 2019 from St. Patrick Catholic Church, Brighton at 10:30 a.m. In state at church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly, MI. Memorial contributions in Hattie's name may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice or to the Willows of Howell in grateful appreciation of the compassionate care they provided. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com
