Helen Line-Loudon
Howell - Helen Lea Line-Loudon, age 78 of Howell, passed away unexpectedly at her home late Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Line and William H. Loudon who preceded her in death. Loving mother of Dawn Line of Howell, David (Kendra) Line of Perry, Amy Duchesneau of Howell, Penny (Bill) Theibert of Fowlerville and Angie (Jim) McGrew of North Carolina. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and sister of William Lang, Ruthie Buckwalter, Eva Line and Fred Lang. Helen was preceded by her sons, Douglas and Randy. She was a member of Centerpointe Church in Howell and had very strong religious beliefs. A special enjoyment in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and other family members. She especially enjoyed her dogs. Memorial services will be held later at a time to be announced. Please view her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020