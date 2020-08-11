Helen Louise Turke
Her Legacy… Helen Louise Turke, 86, passed away August 8, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas and Helen (Wirth) Howden. Helen married the love of her life, John Franklin Turke, on March 12, 1951 in Auburn, Indiana. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Helen loved to go out shopping and having lunch with friends and family. She enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months and was passionate about her Garden Club, going on walks and her fitness and health. She will be remembered for her charismatic personality and her sweet and funny nature. She will be missed by many.
Her Family… Helen will be missed by her children, Paul W. (Laura Betzig) Turke, Jeanette (Steve) Pepple, Robert (Cindy) Turke, Cindy (John) Toth; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; Siblings; Thomas (Arlene) Howden. She is preceded in death by her husband John Franklin Turke and parents Thomas and Helen (Wirth) Howden.
Her Farewell… Helen family and friends will gather Thursday from 9:00am until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St Mary's Catholic Church, Pinckney, Michigan. Fr. Dan Kogut will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Elara Caring Hospice Please leave a message of comfort for Helen family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
