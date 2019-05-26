Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
323 W. Grand River
Howell, MI
View Map
Howell - Helen M. Chiesa, age 95, longtime Howell area resident, passed away May 23, 2019 at her home in Howell, surrounded by her family. She was born November 18, 1923 in Berkley, Michigan to Charles E. and Adelaide I. (Campbell) Shaw. Helen began her life commitment of serving her family, country and community as a Corporal in the U. S. Marines from 1943 to 1946. She was stationed in San Diego, California where she met her husband, Dennis W. Chiesa and married in Detroit in 1947 and began raising her family. After countless years dedicated to the PTO, Girl Scouts and her children's events, she began serving the Howell community. She volunteered forty years at McPherson Hospital and many years with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. Other activities included Christian Women's Club, church Deacon and Kiwanis Club. She is survived by her five children, Carol (John) Baughn, Marjorie Chiesa-Call, Nancy (Thomas) Yvanauskas, Denise (John) Ramirez and Dennis (Karen) Chiesa. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis W. Chiesa (10/28/1991), one granddaughter, one brother and three sisters. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River, Howell (visitation at the Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.) Memorial contributions suggested to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 26, 2019
