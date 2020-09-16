1/1
Helen Margaret Miller TenNaple
Helen Margaret Miller TenNaple

Emory, TX - Helen Margaret Miller TenNaple, age 94, of Emory TX, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rock Creek Nursing Home, Sulphur Springs, TX. A graveside memorial service at Green Cemetery in Marion Township, MI will be held at a later date.

Helen was born on April 4, 1926 in Barrytown, Michigan. She graduated from Howell High School in 1944. She was married to Bruce S. Miller of Howell in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1977. In 1979 she married Lorentz P. TenNapel, he passed away in 2000. She lived in Howell Michigan during her married life. She moved to Red Oak Texas, in 2002. She loved to play the piano and the organ. She often played at various churches she attended over the years. She was a member of the Red Oak Lions Club in Red Oak, for a few years while she lived there. She also volunteered at North Ellis County Outreach in Red Oak. She later moved to Waxahachie, Texas. While there she volunteered at First Look Boutique in Waxahachie.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Peterson, of Lansing, MI; sons, Daniel Miller and wife, Cathy of Emory, TX, Michael Miller and wife, Violet of Wichita Falls, TX, Samuel Miller and wife, Kristy of Oak Harbor, WA; grandsons, Douglas Miller of Oak Harbor WA, Kristopher Miller and wife, Steph of Silt, CO.

Memorials can be made to North Ellis County Outreach, in Red Oak, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, Sulphur Springs, Texas

The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs
419 Gilmer St.
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
(903) 885-3133
