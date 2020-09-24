Helen Marie Needham
Her Legacy…Helen Marie Needham, 95, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1925, in Carp Lake, Michigan to LeRoy Robert Schiller and Lilian Viola (McCumby) Schiller. She will be remembered as a loving and caring woman who loved her family very much. She enjoyed baking and cross stitch as well as crocheting. She was uplifting, kind and generous who liked watching the Tigers and Lions games and was always a true Michigan fan! She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Helen will be missed by her children, Randall (Linda) Needham, Michael (Betty) Needham, Douglas (Cindy) Needham and Gail (James) Walker; Grandchildren, Julie, Christa, Heather, Doug, Sarah, Jill, Jamie, Steven, Rachel, Ryan, Eric, and Katherine, as well as her 11 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as her sibling, Phyllis and sister-in-law, Elaine. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Shirley and Robert.
Her Farewell… Helen's family and friends will gather for a private visitation at 10:00am at Hiawatha Bible Church. Her Community Farewell will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Hiawatha Bible Church with Pastor Jerry Wichert. Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or American Heart Association
