1/1
Helen Marie Needham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie Needham

Her Legacy…Helen Marie Needham, 95, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1925, in Carp Lake, Michigan to LeRoy Robert Schiller and Lilian Viola (McCumby) Schiller. She will be remembered as a loving and caring woman who loved her family very much. She enjoyed baking and cross stitch as well as crocheting. She was uplifting, kind and generous who liked watching the Tigers and Lions games and was always a true Michigan fan! She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her Family… Helen will be missed by her children, Randall (Linda) Needham, Michael (Betty) Needham, Douglas (Cindy) Needham and Gail (James) Walker; Grandchildren, Julie, Christa, Heather, Doug, Sarah, Jill, Jamie, Steven, Rachel, Ryan, Eric, and Katherine, as well as her 11 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as her sibling, Phyllis and sister-in-law, Elaine. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Shirley and Robert.

Her Farewell… Helen's family and friends will gather for a private visitation at 10:00am at Hiawatha Bible Church. Her Community Farewell will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Hiawatha Bible Church with Pastor Jerry Wichert. Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or American Heart Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Helen's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved