Henry Albert Boeving



Brighton - Henry A. Boeving, age 93, of Brighton, MI, passed away at Caretel Inns in Brighton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Castle Shannon, PA on March 3, 1926 to Adolph and Kathryn (Steiner) Boeving. Beloved husband of Joyce A. Boeving whom he married on October 3, 1948 in Hazel Park, MI. and she preceded him in death on July 7, 2014. Loving father of Linda (Gary) Massa of Pinckney, Gary (Dee) Boeving of Brighton, Brian (Diana) Boeving of Howell and Sheila (Mike) Hoelzer of Ann Arbor. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Gary Lee Boeving on June 9, 2013, and sisters and brothers; Clara, Elsie, Lillian, Adelaide, Adolf and Fritz. Henry was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and past member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hamburg. He was a veteran of the U.S Army with the 90th Quartermaster Railhead Company and owned and operated The Edelweiss Restaurant in Hamburg for 14 years. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with funeral services Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary