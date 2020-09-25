Or Copy this URL to Share

Holly Kerslake Burns



Holly Kerslake Burns, 56, Grosse Pointe Farms, (formerly Brighton), died August 11, 2020. An outdoor visitation will be October 4, 12:00 - 4:00 pm at the home of Tim & Kim Narhi, Byron. Please observe CDC guidelines. Born December 18, 1964 to Frederick (d. 2002) & Phyllis (d. 2020) Kerslake. Graduate of Brighton High and EMU. Member of La Societes des Jardiniere's Garden Club, Detroit Yacht Club, Grosse Pointe Sail Club, Grosse Pointe Farms Boat Club. Survived by sister: Kim (Tim) Narhi, nephews: Leigh (Felicia) Narhi, John (Michelle) Narhi, great-nephews: Stanley and Wilhelm.









