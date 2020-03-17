Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Campbell


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ian Campbell Obituary
Ian Christopher Campbell, age 62 and lifelong resident of Howell, MI, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 22, 1957 in Howell to Richard and Evelyn (Sharkey) Campbell. On April 5, 1997, Ian married Susan M. Barnaby in Fowlerville, MI. He was a member and on the board of the Howell Gun Club as well as a lifetime member of the NRA. Ian was also a member of the Cohoctah Township Cemetery Association along with the Oliver Collectors Association and the Veteran's Auxiliary of Durand, MI. Ian is survived by his wife Susan; sons, Mycheal Barnaby and James Campbell; brother Daniel (Kim) Campbell; several cousins, nieces and nephews along with four great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Campbell. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gleaners Community Food Bank or The Arc of Livingston. Please visit the family's online guest book at

www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -