Ian Christopher Campbell, age 62 and lifelong resident of Howell, MI, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 22, 1957 in Howell to Richard and Evelyn (Sharkey) Campbell. On April 5, 1997, Ian married Susan M. Barnaby in Fowlerville, MI. He was a member and on the board of the Howell Gun Club as well as a lifetime member of the NRA. Ian was also a member of the Cohoctah Township Cemetery Association along with the Oliver Collectors Association and the Veteran's Auxiliary of Durand, MI. Ian is survived by his wife Susan; sons, Mycheal Barnaby and James Campbell; brother Daniel (Kim) Campbell; several cousins, nieces and nephews along with four great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Campbell. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gleaners Community Food Bank or The Arc of Livingston. Please visit the family's online guest book at
www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020