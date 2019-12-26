Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
830 S. Lafayette St.
South Lyon, MI
Irma Ivet (Angie) Spitzig

Irma Ivet (Angie) Spitzig Obituary
Irma (Angie) Ivet Spitzig

Irma (Angie) Ivet Spitzig, 84, died December 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony, her loving dance partner in life for 49 years. Survived by her sons, Leo Anthony, and Christian Jose (Terri). Proud grandmother of Alexander Christian. Preceded in death by parents Juanita and Jose and siblings Elisa, Oblia, Ecumenia (Coco), Arnoldo, Arturo, Maria, and Lidia. Sister of Gladys and Mirta.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The funeral mass celebrating her life will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette St., South Lyon, Michigan 48178. A luncheon at the South Lyon Hotel, 201 N. Lafayette St., South Lyon, MI 48178, in the Oak Room to follow the service.



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
