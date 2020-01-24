Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
Jacquelyn Genevieve Shore Obituary
Jacquelyn Genevieve Shore

Howell - Jacquelyn Genevieve Shore, age 83 of Howell, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born December 23, 1936 in Detroit, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Bober) Mazorowicz. Formerly of Livonia, Jacquelyn has been a Howell area resident for the past 13 years. She was a graduate of St. Theresa High School 1954 and a volunteer at Gleaners Community Food Bank and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Beloved wife of Robert J. Shore whom she married in Detroit on May 11, 1957 and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2014. Loving mother of Rev. Dr. Joseph P. (Robert) Shore-Goss of Marlborough, NH, Norman G. (Catherine) Shore of Novi and Angela M. (Jason) Sanford of Northville. Proud grandmother of Sydney, Sierra, Ryan & Annalise. Dear sister of Julie (Bill) Glancy, Phyllis (Ray) Turowski and Judy (John) Meloche. Jacquelyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington St. (at Fowler St.), Howell where her funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at church). Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Gleaners Community Food Bank. Please sign the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
