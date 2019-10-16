|
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Marie Hancock died peacefully on September 26th at the age of 91. She did not leave this earth willingly, but was content in her final days, happy to be back in her beloved Michigan, surrounded by family and friends. In 2015, circumstances landed Jackie in Phoenix where she lived with older sister Yvonne "Bonnie" Rouse, who survives her, and was lovingly looked after by her niece, Nancy Cawley and husband Chuck, and niece Keri Wolf and husband Ken. Although she loved her Arizona family deeply, Jackie wanted to be "home" at the end of her life, and that she was.
Jackie was born in Detroit, MI on August 4, 1928 to Edgar and Gladys Oates Barbar. Raised in Detroit, she was a proud graduate of Cooley High School on June 21, 1946. She married her husband, Robert "Willie" Wilford Hancock in a joint ceremony with her sister Bonnie and husband Burton Dale Rouse on April 19, 1947. She spent most of her 43 years of married life in Farmington, MI, moving there in 1955 and raising four sons. She worked for 31 years in the shoe department at Sears in Livonia, where she made many life-long friends. Following Willie's death in 1990 she retired from Sears and moved to Brighton, MI. In some ways, Brighton was Jackie's base of operations as she traveled regularly to CA, AZ and elsewhere, mostly to visit family and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Meryl (James) Miller, sister Margaret (Kenneth) Kime, brother William Deveraux, and sister Joan (Neil) Wyman. She is survived by sister, Bonnie, son Robert (Linda) Hancock and children Jason (Luisa) Hancock, Zachary (Annelise) Hancock and Celia (Juan) Castaneda, son Gary Hancock and children Kelly (Timothy) Trombly and Chad (Kirsten) Hancock, son Michael Hancock (Sandra Taulbee, partner) and children James (Haley) Hancock and Kaylee Hancock (Brent Chappo, fiancé), and son Jeffrey. She is also survived by ex-daughters-in-law Carmen Ivascow Hancock and Betty Lou Parsons Hancock, to whom she remained close and loved very much, and 15 great grandchildren. Jackie loved all of these people and many, many more, and it is safe to say that everyone loved Jackie.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on October 29th at 11:00 AM at the 2/42 Community Church located at 7526 Grand River Avenue, Brighton, MI 48814. A reception will follow at the church.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Tatum Glen Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ. They made it possible for Jackie to make the difficult trip back to Michigan when many of us thought it might not happen. We also want to thank the staff at MediLodge of Howell and particularly Kristin Miller of St. Joseph's Hospice who showed great compassion in caring for Jackie during her final days.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019