James Allen Fraser
James Allen Fraser

James Allen Fraser, age 78, passed away August 28, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1942 in Port Huron, Michigan to Lewis and Roseanita (Wolfe) Fraser. Forty three years ago Jim married the love of his life, Carol Montney, in Port Huron. He was a graduate of Marysville High School in 1961 where he enjoyed playing football and participating in track and field. He proudly served his country in the Air Force 1962-1967. Jim worked for many years for Jervis B. Webb Company. In his spare time Jim was a "gentleman farmer" and loved tending to his many animals and pets in Pinckney, Michigan.

Jim will be missed by his wife, Carol; sister Gwen Holmes, brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Jean Fraser, Gary and Fran Fraser; nieces, Carolyn (Jeff) Holmes, Laura(Alan)Holmes, Terri Holmes, Dana Fraser; nephews Tom Holmes and Doug (Vickie) Fraser. He is also fondly remembered by his grand neices and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Jim did not want a funeral but family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and say farewell on September 19, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm. For location and directions, contact Carolyn by e mail at holmesland@juno.com. You can also leave a message of comfort for Jim's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
