Howell - James D. H. Walser (Jim), age 83 of Howell, MI, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home, while surrounded by his loving family. Jim dealt with his journey with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's with positivity and good humor and was peaceful at his passing. Jim will always be remembered for being loving, giving, and spreading happiness. Jim was born August 28, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Hillard and Geraldine (Flynn) Walser. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandy, in 2006 and his niece Debbie in 2017. He loved and was loved by his family: His sister, Joanna Mae; his daughters, Cindy (Andy) and Michele; his son Steve; his grandchildren Lindsay (Kai), Samantha, Jacob, Andrew, Erin, Matthew, and Jayda; and his loving partner, Dianne and her children Jill (Paul) and Jason (Heather). After a long career at General Motors, Jim fully enjoyed retirement with extensive travel, Healing Touch, CUUB and his active involvement with his grandchildren's lives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) at 1:00 P.M, led by John Davis, Coptic Minister. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. A private interment will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Healing Touch Center or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











