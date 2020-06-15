James D. Vandemergel
James D. Vandemergel

Brighton - Brighton, June 11, 2020, age 79.

Born in Detroit, MI to Ramey and Elizabeth (Rennie) Vandemergel. Attended Denby High School and joined the Army right out of High School. He was Honorably discharged in 1965.

He went to work for The Millgard Corporation, a cassion contractor, as a superintendent traveling the U.S. and retired after 40 years. He married Suzanne Poirier in 1968 and they celebrated 50 years in 2018. He was father to Christopher and Jeffrey, father-in-law to Amy and proud papa to Lexi, Ashlyn, J.D., J.J., Elaina and Ella. He belonged to two antique Barbershop collectible clubs and loved the hunt for new treasures. He was an avid soccer fan and rooted for his sons during their high school and college days and now rooting on his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and papa whose family meant the world to him and he to them. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, June 19th from 2-6 at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. In honor of his love for Brighton and soccer casual dress and or his favorite spirit wear (black and orange) will represent some of the things he loved. A donation can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or The Darrian Locklear Project Promoting Kindness in lieu of flowers. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
