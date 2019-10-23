Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
James E. Carroll Obituary
James E. Carroll

Brighton - October 22, 2019, age 78 .

Beloved husband of the late Bucilla. Dear father of Terri Campbell, Jeffery (Jenny) and Rodney Mark (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Michael, Josh (Allison), Kieara, Hunter, Tucker and Mitchell. Great-grandfather of Adelyn May.

Dear brother of Alleen Allen; preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Roland, Ruby, Chester, Bill, Kendial, Kenneth, Gene and Vernon, Jr.

Resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Sunday, 2-8 p.m. Instate Monday, 10 a.m., Brighton Assembly of God, 7770 Whitmore Lake Rd. (S. of Maltby) until funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alara Caring Hospice.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
