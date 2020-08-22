1/1
S. Lyon - Age 68. Beloved husband of Julie. Dear father of Jesse (Ron Carrick), Justin (Emma), Jonathan and Jeremiah and the late Jonah. Loving grandfather of Kory and Caitlin. James was preceded in death by his parents, Russell (Helen) and brother, Russel, Jr. (Brenda). James graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor's Degree and attended Northern Michigan University and Central Michigan University, specializing in Psychology. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Cancer Research Program. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27, 2020.
