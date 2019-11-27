Services
James Frederick Seger, age 84 of Howell passed away November 25, 2019. He was born to Fred and Betty Sue (Lewis) Seger in Brighton. Survived by his wife, Emma; daughters and sons-in law, Deb and Mike McKnight, Jane and Jim Irvin, Pam and Johnnie Harrell; daughter-in-law, Sook Seger. Grandchildren, Mike McKnight, Angel and Steve Simpson, James Seger III and Heather, Johnny Seger, Calvin and Shounda Irvin, Aaron Irvin, Lee and Chrissy Seger, Ieisha Zackery, Sebastiana Harrell, JonShawn and Brett Harrell, Cedric Mee; 15 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-laws Jean Caldwell, Mary and Al Gruda. Nieces, Jackie and Joe Cliffton, Joni and Sam Glover, Mary and Mike Cyr. Nephews, Steve Wallace, Lenny Chesterfield. Preceded in death by his parents; son, James Seger Jr; sisters & brothers-in-law, Joan and Ron Wallace, Judy and Marion Chesterfield; three nephews, Stanley Wallace, Jeffery Wallace and Michael Lake. In his younger years Jim was an avid bowler, later he enjoyed motorcycle trips with family, gardening and taking pictures. He has always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with family. He loved tinkering with everything and could fix just about anything. He retired after 37 years in the maintenance business and 23 years in the electrical field. After retirement he and Emma traveled in the winter months in their RV to places like Texas, Florida and out west. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Jim's life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 (visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Please visit the family's online guest book at

www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
