James John Kangas Sr.


1945 - 2020
James John Kangas, Sr.

Pinckney - James John Kangas Sr. (Jim), 74 years, of Pinckney, Michigan passed away on April 13, 2020, due to natural causes. Jim was born on July 25, 1945 in Detroit, to Eino and Mary Kangas. He served in the U.S. Army until 1971. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting and maintaining his vegetable garden. He married Sharon Gielow in 1974. He leaves behind three children - Lisa (Curt) Carpenter of Webberville, MI, James Kangas Jr. of Fowlerville, MI, and Lindsay (Greg) Urian of Linden, MI. Jim had nine grandchildren - Kyle (Lindsay) Carpenter, Jessica (Michael) Thomas, Dawson Carney, Isaac Carpenter, Kaylin Harvey, Adriana Urian, Alyssa Carpenter, James Kangas III. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brendan Kangas. At this time, a private service will be held for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the or the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
