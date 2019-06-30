Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI
James Lee Ruddle Sr.


1931 - 2019
James Lee Ruddle Sr. Obituary
James Lee Ruddle, Sr.

Winter Haven - James Lee Ruddle, Sr., age 88 of Winter Haven, Fl and formerly of Howell, MI since 1979, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born January 23, 1931 in Paducah, KY to Hurbey and Myrtle (Colllins) Ruddle. James married Mary Stoker on May 15, 1948 in Fulton, Kentucky and was preceded in death by Mary in 2011. He was employed by Ford Motor Co. as a chemical engineer for 27 years. James is survived by his wife Anna Carol Ruddle; children, Mary (Regino) Docusen, Sharon (Robert) Tolentino, James (Carol) Ruddle, Jr., Edwin (Kelly) Ruddle; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) at 11:30 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. A private family interment will be at Pioneer Cemetery, Howell, MI. James benefited from having an education and felt strongly about an education being provided to others in need. It's with that belief that his family requests memorial contributions be made to Torch 180 at www.torch180.org in lieu of flowers. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 30, 2019
