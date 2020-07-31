1/1
James R. Finch
Howell - James R. Finch, age 76 of Howell, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Ann Arbor. He was born October 1, 1943, the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Brady) Finch who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Carol (Hall), son Mike (Michelle) Finch of Howell, step son, Ira (Emily Emrick) Shertzer of Washington D.C. and step daughter Kelly (John) Longsdorff of Washington. He was grandfather to Kayla, Drew, Levi and Weston. Brother of Joan Ryan, Gary Finch and Pat Finch. James was employed as a mechanic for 42 years at the General Motors Proving Grounds. As a master mechanic, he was known for his talent of meticulously restoring many vehicles. James enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife and many friends, traveling the country while camping in his fifth wheel and sharing and exploring the great state of Michigan with his family. As a lifelong resident of Howell, his other interests included piloting many types of radio control aircraft, bicycling and working on projects around his home. In memory of James, a graveside service and inurnment will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, 920 Roosevelt, Howell, MI. A celebration of James life is being planned for a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Patti Lewis Care Home or the American Heart Association. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
