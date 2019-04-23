James Sparks



Fenton - James "Jim" Sparks, 77 of Fenton, passed away April 19. Dedicated to farming and 4-H, Jim was passionate about helping young people develop leadership and life skills through 4-H club work. Jim celebrated 54 years as a 4-H Club Leader spanning both Livingston and Cass Counties in Michigan. He was born on May 17, 1941 in Niles, Michigan, to the late Harold L. and L. Rose (Jones) Sparks. Jim graduated from Michigan State University in 1963 with a degree in agricultural engineering and returned to the family's centennial crop and livestock farm, Cedarlee Farm in Cassopolis. In the late 1970's Cedarlee Farm experienced substantial losses from PBB, so Jim moved his family to allow his siblings to remain on the farm with their families. Jim became manager for Jonquil Farms in Fenton, a large beef feedlot and crop farm with a registered Angus herd. After 30 years of farming, he spent two decades working for the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. In addition to 4-H, Jim's civic involvement included over 30 years of service on the Livingston County Planning Commission, active member of the Livingston County Park Commission, founder of the Hartland Area Mac Users Group and founder of the Hartland Farmer's Market.



Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne (Daman), son Walter (Amy) Sparks of Iowa City, Iowa and their children Abigail (Kyle) Larsen, Thomas, and William, daughter Alcinda "Cindy" (Robert) Folck of Mechanicsburg, Ohio and their children Amanda, Brandie, and Chester, son Roy of Fenton, family friend Judy Paulsen, brothers Lee (Mariko), Glen (Nancy), and Carl (Dawn), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Jean (Harry) Schmidt.



A funeral service in honor and celebration of Jim's life was held Monday, April 22, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Livingston County 4-H.











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 23, 2019