James W. Mackey
James W. Mackey

of Howell - age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded in Love by his family on August 7, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Agnes Mackey, his brother Sam, sisters Millie, Eileen, and Jean. Jim grew up in Detroit and attended Redford High School and worked 42 years at Detroit Diesel. He loved working on cars, his lawn and garden, vacationing in Traverse City and watching sports, especially his Detroit Red Wings. He married his high school sweetheart Judy and together they had four children. Jim is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Sheryl (Ron Nickrand) Bates, son John, Daughter Jennifer (Steve) Cross, and son Jack (Lisa). Also surviving him are his cherished grandchildren, Caitlin, Sean, Jacob, Keira, Aaric, Tai, Kane and Sho. Services have been entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services are limited to immediate family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org The family especially wants to thank the St. Joseph Mercy Hospice care team who helped Jim and the Family through this difficult time. To share a "Memorial Tribute" or sign "Guestbook" please visit www.keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
