James "Jim" Wilson
Howell - James (Jim) Clarence Wilson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Clawson, Michigan on April 4, 1936, he was the son of John and Marjorie (Whitlock) Wilson. Jim resided in Brighton for the past 13 years and formerly a lifelong resident of the Hamburg/Lakeland area.
Jim was a retired master carpenter and proud member of the Michigan Carpenters Union Local 512. Jim enjoyed music, life on the lake, old cars, all sports, especially U of M football and being a grandpa. He was also a member of Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club. Jim was a beloved husband of 61 years to Annette (Featherly) Wilson whom he married on October 12, 1956 at St. Stephens Church in Hamburg, Mi. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2017. The loving father of Lori (Steve) Ott of Howell, Brad (Lisa) Wilson of Pinckney and Kimberly Rule (Don Tomalia) of Harbor Springs. The proud grandfather of Kevin, Adam and Nathan Law; Chelsea and Ashley Wilson; Rachelle Cook; Nick and Nate Tomalia and great-grandfather to Carter and Bailey Cook and Maximus Law. He is preceded in death by 6 brothers and one sister.
Celebration of Life gathering will take place on November 10, 2019 from 2-5pm at Cleary's Pub, 117 E. Grand River, Howell, Mi. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Patti Lewis Care Home, 205 Francis Road, Howell, Mi. Please sign the family's guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019