Jamie A. Weiss
of Brighton - Passed away at her home March 21, 2020 at the age of 59. Jamie was the loving mother of Kyle Weiss and Carly Weiss. Beloved daughter of Harvard and Jacquelyn Lancour. Dear sister Jolene (Fred) Doepke, Jeff Lancour, Joy (Scott) Hawkins and Jennifer (Robert) Lorence. Dear aunt of 2 nieces and 6 nephews. The family has entrusted care and services to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. To share a "Memorial Tribute" and for service time for future memorial service please visit keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020