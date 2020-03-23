Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie A. Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie A. Weiss Obituary
Jamie A. Weiss

of Brighton - Passed away at her home March 21, 2020 at the age of 59. Jamie was the loving mother of Kyle Weiss and Carly Weiss. Beloved daughter of Harvard and Jacquelyn Lancour. Dear sister Jolene (Fred) Doepke, Jeff Lancour, Joy (Scott) Hawkins and Jennifer (Robert) Lorence. Dear aunt of 2 nieces and 6 nephews. The family has entrusted care and services to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. To share a "Memorial Tribute" and for service time for future memorial service please visit keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -