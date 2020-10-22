Jane Demorest Hyden
Jane Demorest Hyden, 71, Christian woman, speaker, devoted mother and grandmother, and dear Friend, lost her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Howell, MI. She was surrounded by her 3 children, Dan, Paul and Sarah Hyden.
Jane was born on Nov. 28, 1948 in New York state , but was a resident of Livingston County for most of her life. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1966, where she was active in Future Teachers and debate. She attended Eastern Michigan University and followed in her Mother's (Dorothy Demorest) as a Librarian at the Brighton District Library and later at the Library of Michigan, Lansing.
She was married to William Patton Hyden in 1971. They had a loving marriage of 46 years. Jane was preceded in death by husband "Pat", parents Dorothy (Werner) Demorest and John Demorest, and brother Richard (Dick) Demorest.
Jane's family includes grandchildren: Desiree, Gavin, Lexie, Hannah, Andrew, Katelyn and Derek. She loved her Daughters-In-Law Marie and Becky; Uncle Bob Werner of Venice, FL, and cousins Karen and Sue Werner.
Jane will be remembered by her many friends for her faith, kindness, love of books and reading, sense of humor and being a good listener. She was an accomplished inspirational speaker, sharing her message at weddings, luncheons, Christian fellowships, Christian women's groups, and family gatherings.
A Memorial Service will be held Oct. 24th at Cornerstone Church, 9455 Hilton Road, Brighton. Visitation at 3:00, service at 4:00. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, Church Social Distancing requirements allow for 100 in attendance. Cornerstone will be live streaming the service for anyone unable to attend at: cornerstoneforlife.com