|
|
Jane Schafer
Brighton - October 4, 2019, age 57.
Beloved wife of Stan. Loving mother of Jordan (Alexa), Collin and Silvana (Jorge). Grandmother of Emilia. Cherished daughter of Nancy (the late Ben). Dear sister of Matt and Amy (Dennis) and an Angel to many.
Visitation Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). A Celebration of Life is being planned in the coming days.
Memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen for the cure of breast cancer.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 8, 2019