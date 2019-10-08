Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Schafer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Schafer Obituary
Jane Schafer

Brighton - October 4, 2019, age 57.

Beloved wife of Stan. Loving mother of Jordan (Alexa), Collin and Silvana (Jorge). Grandmother of Emilia. Cherished daughter of Nancy (the late Ben). Dear sister of Matt and Amy (Dennis) and an Angel to many.

Visitation Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). A Celebration of Life is being planned in the coming days.

Memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen for the cure of breast cancer.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now