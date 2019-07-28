|
Jean Allison Matthews
Howell - Jean Allison Matthews, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Ferndale on October 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Paul and the late Bertha (Florance) Allison. Jean met her husband Robert E. Matthews at Eastern Michigan University and were married on February 4, 1951. In the fall of 1959 they moved to Howell and joined St. John's Episcopal Church. She became very active in their women's group and the Altar Guild. Jean also served as a Girl Scout troop leader for many years and volunteered with hospice for eight years. She loved watching the Spartans play basketball and football and other sports throughout the year. Jean also loved to travel and visit many countries. She is survived by her children, Thomas F. Matthews and Kathryn Matthews Gilbert; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Ralph (Rusty) Matthews and sister, Betty Lou Lasley. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Jean's life will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) with Father James Pashturro, officiating. Visitation will begin Monday at 2:00 p.m. until service time. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 28, 2019