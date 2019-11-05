|
Jean E. Scanlan
Brighton - November 4, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late "Con" J. Scanlan. Mother of Jeff Scanlan and Kathy (Tom) Krocker. Grandmother of Brian Scanlan, Khrisla (Collin) Mulvany, Mike (Sally) Krocker, Patricia (Steve) Stanley and Suzanne Boose, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Preceded in death by 1 brother.
Visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12 pm until the time of service at 3 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.), Brighton. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memorial tribute with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019