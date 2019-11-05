Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Jean E. Scanlan Obituary
Jean E. Scanlan

Brighton - November 4, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late "Con" J. Scanlan. Mother of Jeff Scanlan and Kathy (Tom) Krocker. Grandmother of Brian Scanlan, Khrisla (Collin) Mulvany, Mike (Sally) Krocker, Patricia (Steve) Stanley and Suzanne Boose, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Preceded in death by 1 brother.

Visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12 pm until the time of service at 3 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.), Brighton. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memorial tribute with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
