Jeane Ellen Todosciuk Klein
At age 92 Jeane fell asleep in death on October 14th, 2020 at Ashley Care Center in Ashley MI where she resided.
Jeane was the daughter of Fred and Vera Brockmiller of Fowlerville MI.
Jeane was preceded in death by her loving husband John Todosciuk and son
John Todosciuk (Jr). Jeane is survived by her estranged husband Merlan Klein
and her children; Mary Didion, Mike (Rhonda) Todosciuk, Larry (Sandy) Todosciuk, Vera Todosciuk, 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.
Jeane is also survived by her 3 siblings; Fred (June) Brockmiller, Margaret Hoffman, and John (Arlene) Brockmiller.
Jeane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her and is now in Jehovah God's memory.
There will not be a memorial at this time, however there will be a celebration of Jeane's life at the next family reunion.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
. Cards may be sent to any of her children.