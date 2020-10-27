1/
Jeane Ellen Todosciuk Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeane Ellen Todosciuk Klein

At age 92 Jeane fell asleep in death on October 14th, 2020 at Ashley Care Center in Ashley MI where she resided.

Jeane was the daughter of Fred and Vera Brockmiller of Fowlerville MI.

Jeane was preceded in death by her loving husband John Todosciuk and son

John Todosciuk (Jr). Jeane is survived by her estranged husband Merlan Klein

and her children; Mary Didion, Mike (Rhonda) Todosciuk, Larry (Sandy) Todosciuk, Vera Todosciuk, 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

Jeane is also survived by her 3 siblings; Fred (June) Brockmiller, Margaret Hoffman, and John (Arlene) Brockmiller.

Jeane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her and is now in Jehovah God's memory.

There will not be a memorial at this time, however there will be a celebration of Jeane's life at the next family reunion.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Cards may be sent to any of her children.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved