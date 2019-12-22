|
Jeremiah Horan resident of Howell, MI, passed away, surrounded by family on December 18, 2019. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Horan. Dear mother of Albert, Jeremiah Jr. (Michelle), Christopher (Helen), Dawn (Timothy) Condon, and Sean (Katy). Loving Pop Pop to fourteen beautiful grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, January 4th at St. Joseph Church, Howell, MI at 11:00 a.m., luncheon to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Howell.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019