Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Horan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah Horan Obituary
Jeremiah Horan resident of Howell, MI, passed away, surrounded by family on December 18, 2019. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Horan. Dear mother of Albert, Jeremiah Jr. (Michelle), Christopher (Helen), Dawn (Timothy) Condon, and Sean (Katy). Loving Pop Pop to fourteen beautiful grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, January 4th at St. Joseph Church, Howell, MI at 11:00 a.m., luncheon to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Howell.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -