Jeremy E. Marzec
Howell - Jeremy E. Marzec, age 37, of Howell, MI, passed away at home on September 6, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1983 in Ann Arbor, MI, son of Matthew Marzec and Annie Lefferts. On September 3, 2016, he married Kira Fairlight Kaltschmidt, and she survives along with their son, Henry E. Marzec. Jeremy lived in Howell for the past four years. He was a valued sales employee of Bloom Roofing Systems, Inc., loved his Jeep Wrangler and cycling, and was especially good at barbecuing. His wife, Kira, three-year-old son, Henry, and family were the most important to him. In addition to his wife and son, Jeremy is survived by his parents, Matthew and Annie; his mother-in-law, Maribeth Riggs, father-in-law, Roy Kaltschmidt, and grandmother, Loretta Marzec; his siblings, Hayley (Nick) Potochnick, Callan (Jon) Morley, Andrew (Alicia) Luch, Shae Luch, and Jordan Lefferts; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Vivian Gilday, and his grandfather, Joseph Marzec. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, with the Very Reverend Dr. William J. Canon Turner officiating. Visitation is scheduled for the same day at the church, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The church is following current CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those in attendance will be instructed accordingly; masks must be worn and social distance maintained. A private burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeremy's memory to a scholarship fund for Jeremy's son, Henry Marzec: http://gf.me/u/yxmkn6
. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, www.mitchellfuneral.com
