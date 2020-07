Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy Joseph Emerson



Howell - Birth date: July 13, 1981, death: July 25th, 2020 Age 39.



Beloved husband of Kimberly Emerson (Lemke). Father of Alecxander Cole Emerson and Harper Ann Emerson. Loving son of Cindi (Dixon) (the late) Roger Emerson I Brother of Lee Emerson (Kelly) Jason Emerson (Stacey) Roger Emerson II. He will remembered as a Loving Hard Working American Man









