|
|
Jerry B. Herndon
Brighton and Fenton - February 4, 2020, Age 80 of Fenton and Brighton.
Beloved husband of the late Dora. Dear father of Cheryl (John) Schuyler, Robert "Al" (Sheryl), Brian (Lisa) and Tania. Grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10. Preceded in death by son, Gary.
Resting Sunday, 3-8 p.m. at The NAZ - Brighton Nazarene Church, 7669 Brighton Rd. Funeral service Monday, 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the church.
Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton-
(810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020