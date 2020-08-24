Jerry Lawrence Dunn, Sr.
His Legacy… Jerry Lawrence Dunn, 80, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1939, in Carl, West Virginia to George Cortez Dunn and Sylvia Catherine (Hughart) Dunn. Jerry married the love of his life, Clairus (Dunn) Keep, on March 24, 2008, in Norfolk, Virginia. He will be remembered as a loving and caring man who would do anything to help people that were in need. He worked as a toolmaker for Detroit Diesel Corporation until retirement in 2002. Jerry enjoyed playing music with his guitar and writing beautiful songs. Most of all, he enjoyed life to the fullest and loved having his family and friends by his side. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.
His Family… Jerry will be missed by his wife; Clairus (Dunn) Keep; his children, Rececca Boivin, Jerry Dunn Jr., Georgina Dunn, Johnathan Dunn; siblings, Sheila Ridky, Aletta (Wesley) Siers; sister in laws, Opal Wallace, Zydis (Tommy) Browning, LaDeane Maynor, DeeAnna Bryson, Diana (Roy Mathena) Dunn; brother in laws, Roy (Elva) Dunn; 8 grandchildren and one great grandson. Uncle Gene and a large host of nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends; faithful Army buddy, Rayburn Pace and prayer partner. He is preceded in death by his parents; George and Sylvia Dunn; brothers, Roland, Arlie and David; twin brother and sister, Larry Ray and Carry Fay.
His Farewell… Jerry's family and friends will have a private farewell on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Brighton Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Jerry's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
