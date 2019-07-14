|
Jerry N. Wenner
Howell - Jerry N. Wenner, age 77 of Howell, MI passed away at his home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born July 29, 1941, the son of Harold and Matilda (Nentwig) Wenner in Frankenmuth, MI. He married Marlene E. King in Detroit, MI on June 5, 1964. Jerry was a tremendous supporter of his family and had a big heart. He loved old cars, especially Model A's. Jerry was preceded in death by his dear wife Marlene in 2013. He is survived by his loving children, Gail Simpson, Gene (Sharon) Wenner, Kellie (Joe) Powell, Marjorie (Charlie) Potter, Jerylann (Mark) Cornell, Karen (Johnnie) Schmidt; adored by 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hardy United Methodist Church, 6510 E. Highland Rd., Howell at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brighton Lions Club, 465 W. Main St, Brighton, MI 48116. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 14, 2019