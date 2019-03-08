Joan E. Skrypec



Howell - Joan E. Skrypec, age 87 of Howell, passed away early Thursday morning, March 7, 2019. Born in Detroit on May 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John M. and the late Joan M. (Masters) O'Rourke. A Howell resident since 1963, Joan was a retired nurse for the Brighton Public Schools. She loved sewing and gardening but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Beloved wife of nearly 64 years to the late Michael Skrypec, Jr. who preceded her in death on May 7, 2017. Loving mother of Michael (Cindy) Skrypec of Alpena, Daniel Skrypec of Chicago, Illinois and Peggy (Steve) Toms of Fowlerville. Proud and adoring grandmother of Abby, Joel, Steven, Kelly, Erin and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Harper, Hudson, Ava, Molly and Rylee. Also survived by her sister, Sheila Tomlinson of Oscoda. Preceded in death by two sisters. Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington St. (at Fowler St.), Howell, where her memorial service, Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation beginning 10 a.m.). Interment will follow at the Howell Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











