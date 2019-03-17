|
Joan Louise Johnson
Howell Twp - Joan Louise Johnson (Cogsdill) age 75, passed away on March 11, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1943 in Detroit to William and Lillian Cogsdill (Bertram). She received her Bachelor's degree from CMU and her Master's degree in teaching from University of Michigan . She is a lifelong reader and researcher, she loved to teach children, she homeschooled all of her 5 children, taught Sunday school, and mentored young people for 32 years. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, nativity sets, throwing pots and doing ceramics. She was active in politics and community issues, she wrote many letters to the editor. Joan was survived by her husband of 51 years, Milton Johnson and their 5 children: Timothy D. (Kelli), Amy L., Rebecca A. (Philip), Benjamin P. (Melinda), and Peter S. (Marissa) and eleven grandchildren. She is the dear sister of James (Ellen) Cogsdill, and Lawrence (Melody) Cogsdill.
Memorial donations can be made to Place of Refuge in Fowlerville. Services are Friday, March 15th at 7:30 pm. Dinner at 6PM. All are welcome.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 17, 2019