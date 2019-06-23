Joann Helen Murray



Howell - Joann Helen Murray, age 89 of Howell, passed away peacefully late Monday evening, June 17, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Detroit on June 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and the late Emma H. (Houtteman) Schmelzer. A Howell area resident since 1971, Joann's life centered on her family and the love she had for them. She enjoyed sewing, baking, reading and had a great love for all children. She was a dogs best friend. Beloved wife of 62 years to LeRoy J. Murray whom she married in Detroit on November 7, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2016. Loving mother of Jim (Carol) Murray of Howell, Susan (Terry) Connolly of Rochester, Tom (Donna) Murray of Holland, Nancy (Kevin) Miller of Ionia, Maryann (Bob) Barnes of Royal Oak, Kathleen (Anthony) Montesanti of Howell and Kristin (Steve) Yalacki of Ionia. Proud and adoring grandmother of 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sister of Margaret Lipinski of Deland, Florida, Jean McCarty of Macomb, Richard (Lois) Schmelzer of St. Clair Shores, the late Jack Schmelzer, the late Tom Schmelzer and the late Larry Schmelzer. Joann was a proud and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 E. Washington St. (at Fowler St.), Howell, where her funeral, Mass of Resurrection, celebrating her life will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation at church beginning 9:30 a.m.). Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Livingston County Animal Shelter or Arbor Hospice. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 23, 2019