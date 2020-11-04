Joanne May (Erickson) Buehler
Hartland - Joanne May (Erickson) Buehler, a longtime resident of Hartland, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Verne Theodore Buehler II in 2012, and a brother, Ronald Erickson
She is survived by her loving children, Jodi Anne Buehler-Gebstadt, Michelle Anne Schoemer, Verne Theodore Buehler III, Tracy Anne Buehler McCrea, Lisa Anne (Fred) Orcutt;
grandchildren, Noah M. and Hannah M. Gebstadt, Laura A. and Veronica M. Schoemer, Samuel A. McCrea, Gavin and Ethan Orcutt; siblings, Ken (Dorothy) Erickson, Bob (Dorothy Erickson, Jill (Kevin) Burke, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. John Catholic Church, Howell on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chelsea.
Memorials are encouraged in Joanne's memory to a veteran's organization of your choice.
For further information please contact Lynch & Sons, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com